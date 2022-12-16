Join us
Membership

Search

Our journalism needs your support! Become a member
The Bristol Cable

This week in Bristol: Parks budget cuts exceed existing budget

The latest council cost cutting plans include a £1.5 million cut to the council’s £1.3 million parks budget.

Stoke Park estate in Bristol
This Week in Bristol
Eliz Mizon
Eliz Mizon

In the news this week, more harsh consequences for public services have been revealed as a result of the council’s multi-million pound shortfall. The council have repeatedly spoken of the difficulty they’re facing in balancing their books, citing financial decisions made in Westminster as the culprit.

In November, Mayor Marvin Rees said: “If we are to continue to meet our statutory obligations including providing housing, delivering care for the elderly and disabled, creating school places and helping people through the cost of living crisis, we are going to have to be prepared to let go of some of the things we’ve fought hard to protect over the past six years.”

In September, a report released by the council showed a £31 million shortfall for 2023/24, with the potential for this to be made far worse, even doubled, by inflation. Two days later, cabinet papers showed that in a ‘worst-case scenario’, the council could be facing an £88 million budget shortfall within the next five years.

In light of this news, Rees said “everything is now on the table” including childrens’ services and libraries. In the weeks since, news of cost-cutting ideas and plans have been published, some of which have been floated in the council’s public consultation on the 2023/24 budget.

One idea that caused a stir in recent weeks was moving Bristol Central Library from its current location to the empty former Debenhams building in Broadmead. In response, councillors brought two petitions with a combined 4,000 signatures to the council against the library move.

This week, the council announced it will cut up to 300 of its staff positions, and cut more funding to parks than the service currently receives: a £1.5 million cut for next year, when this year’s budget was £1.3 million.

This means parks in Bristol, which generated around £12 million in income last year, will need to put £200,000 in revenue back into the council coffers in 2023/24.

Thousands of Bristol Cable readers get this essential digest of local news sent to them every week.

Join them to cut through the noise with in-depth reporting and analysis.

Your Bristol news round-up 🗞️

🔍 An independent report on the arrest of a young mum in Bedminster has been published on the two-year anniversary of the incident. An independent panel found that Avon and Somerset Police officers had used an “inappropriate level of force”, including restraint and PAVA spray (an ‘incapacitant’ spray similar to pepper spray) to arrest the woman after she got into a dispute with a bus driver.

⚠️ The South Western Ambulance Service has revealed more than 12,000 hours were lost in handover delays in one week in September. The ambulance trust said it was their “highest level of resource hours lost in a single week”.

🚓 Police are appealing for information after a man in his 50s was killed in a hit-and-run in Shirehampton. The incident took place in Antona Drive in the early hours of Sunday December 11. A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop following a road traffic collision. 

⚽ Bristol Rovers coach Andy Mangan has been charged with making an alleged homophobic comment to a Plymouth Argyle staff member during a match. He’s accused of using “abusive and/or insulting” language which “included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation”, a breach of FA rule E3.

🚧 The demolition of Filwood Broadway’s old abandoned cinema and bingo hall is set to begin next week.Campaigners have been trying to save it, arguing it should remain a ‘treasure’ of the area, which has long seen a dearth of cultural investment and infrastructure. The council have claimed they want to use the space for ‘affordable homes with community and commercial space’.

🚶 Chandos Road in Redland and Rosemary Lane in Eastville could be the next Bristol streets to be pedestrianised. Councillor Don Alexander revealed plans for Chandos Road are underway, alongside the news that the council has secured funding to make Cotham Hill’s existing pedestrianisation permanent. Marley Bennett, the Labour Councillor for Eastville, has expressed support for public consultation of plans to pedestrianise Rosemary Lane.

📮 Photos taken by drone appear to show a huge backlog of post left outside the Royal Mail depot in Filton, as national strikes continue. One Royal Mail worker claimed they “had never seen a backlog of deliveries like it”, however, Royal Mail have said the scenes are “typical for this time of year”.

Solutions and Successes 🙌

🟢 Bristol City Council is looking at several areas in Avonmouth where new wind turbines could be built. The onshore turbines could generate renewable energy for the city, after the government lifts its onshore wind ban. 

🏅 The University of Bristol has become one of the first universities to receive the University Mental Health Charter Award from the charity Student Minds. The institution has been criticised in recent years for its high-number of student suicides. The award recognises the university’s “strong, structured” approach to improving its mental health services.

🎄City centre takeaway Urban Tandoor has released its very own Christmas song: ‘Bring Another Tray’, as ‘East India 17’. The song, released via their Twitter page, comes complete with a snow-dusted music video, which one commenter called “oscar-worthy”. 

This Week in Bristol: Thousands of Bristol Cable readers get this essential digest of local news sent to them every week. Sign up to join them and receive in-depth reporting and analysis that cuts through the noise of daily news.

Read more on: bristol city council

We’re facing an uncertain future. Your support will help us keep going

Join us

Comments

Post a comment

Mark if this comment is from the author of the article

By posting a comment you agree to our Comment Policy.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related content

Reports

Bristol councillors back bringing buses into public control amid cuts to services

Political pressures is growing on Dan Norris, the West of England metro mayor, to explore how a bus franchising model could solve the wider Bristol region’s bus crisis.

Alex Seabrook
Alex Seabrook (Local Democracy Reporter)

Reports

A map of heat networks that will be created under Bristol's City Leap programme

Councillors sign off 20-year deal aimed at decarbonising Bristol’s energy networks

Councillors this week approved the two-decade City Leap partnership, paving the way for hundreds of millions of pounds to be invested into heat networks, retrofit and other renewable technologies in Bristol.

Alex Seabrook
Alex Seabrook (Local Democracy Reporter)

Building safety in Bristol

Flammable polystyrene cladding used on Bristol towers: was the writing on the wall?

After two fires at tower blocks fitted with expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulation, Bristol City Council is stripping the flammable material from all its high-rises. But experts say it should never have been allowed in the first place.

Ella Jessel
Ella Jessel

Future of Cities

Lessons from Lille, as Bristol explores rent controls to tackle its housing affordability crisis

As Bristol prepares to ask the government for extra powers to bring in rent controls, the Cable investigates what can be learned from across the channel in France, and in Scotland where reform is already in motion.

Matty Edwards Matthieu Slisse
Matty Edwards and Matthieu Slisse

Reports

Illustration showing disabled people being excluded from Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) (image: Sophia Checkley)

The cost of clean air: how Bristol’s CAZ has left disabled people feeling forgotten

Disabled people can be badly affected by air pollution, and many support the aims of Bristol's Clean Air Zone (CAZ). But there are questions as to whether the council has done enough to consider the knock-on effects on their lives.

James Ward
James Ward

Reports

Bristol council was warned of polystyrene cladding dangers long before tower block blaze, so why didn’t it act sooner?

The Cable quizzes Bristol City Council's housing chief on the ‘urgent’ rollout of new high-rise fire safety measures, how much it’s all going to cost, and why the authority didn’t act faster.

Sean Morrison
Sean Morrison
Join our newsletter

Get the essential stories you won’t find anywhere else

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter to get our weekly round-up direct to your inbox every Saturday

Join our newsletter

Subscribe to the Cable newsletter

Get our latest stories & essential Bristol news
sent to your inbox every Saturday morning