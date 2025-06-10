“I used to stage-manage a theatre, now, in a way I stage-manage the city of Bristol,” says Annie McGann.
She’s the founder of the Save Bristol Nightlife campaign, and a tireless advocate for our city’s after-dark economy – which against the odds, is bucking some of the grim national trends that have seen many venues closing.
In the second of People Just Do Something’s live editions from the Cube Microplex just off Jamaica Street, Isaac and Priyanka sit down with Annie to discuss her long journey through the small hours, all the way back to catching reggae icon Dillinger at London’s 100 Club in the 1970s.
That formative experience still fuels her passion – and here in Bristol, her particular interest in helping to keep the flame of the city’s sound system culture burning.
But despite the bleary allure of late-night culture, where as Annie points out, many of us find “our tribe”, her work also demands a far sharper and less glamorous focus. Shockingly for our sometimes chaotic hosts, this episode also advances the theory that there is activism to be found not only in combing through the council’s planning portal but in working with the local authority and with developers to safeguard venues.
Asked what people should be doing to keep Bristol’s famous nightlife alive though, Annie McGann remains admirably blunt – and in tune with Isaac and Priy’s own leanings.
“Go, just go out,” she advises. “Come on, get a life.”
And if you’re not able to follow that recommendation right of the bat, we can only suggest the next best thing – diving into a rich, vicarious dose of the night courtesy of this week’s episode.
Subscribe to The Bristol Cable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio. And check out our other shows.
Independent. Investigative. Indispensable.
Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.
The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,500 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.
We are on a mission to become sustainable, and to do that we need more members. Will you help us get there?Join the Cable today
Keep the Lights On
Investigative journalism strengthens democracy – it’s a necessity, not a luxury.
The Cable is Bristol’s independent, investigative newsroom. Owned and steered by more than 2,600 members, we produce award-winning journalism that digs deep into what’s happening in Bristol.
We are on a mission to become sustainable – will you help us get there?
Comments
Related content
Racist and traumatising: inside a Section 60 suspicionless stop and search operation
Officers searched innocent children, disproportionately targeted people of colour and undermined their anti-racism reforms during a 48-hour police operation in February. Their narrative that it was an effective knife-crime deterrent, done with consent, is misleading.
Blockade runners: The grim history of the Bristol ships that helped US slave states
The American Civil War ended 160 years ago with the victory of the Union and the abolition of slavery. But many Bristolians supported the losing side and indirectly profited from enslaved labour.
Callouts: Join our first Newspaper Club
As part of the 2025 Indie News Week’s “No News is Bad News” initiative, The Bristol Cable is opening its newsroom doors exclusively to its...
Listen: Bristol Unpacked – high sheriff Kalpna Woolf on connecting people through food and battling for boardroom diversity
Neil chats to Kalpna Woolf on her journey from west London migrant kid to BBC head of production, cookbook author and boardroom diversity advocate – as well asking what exactly a high sheriff gets up to.
Photo essay: Down on the Farm
Non-league football club Manor Farm FC provides an antidote to the corporate experience of the top tier.
Bristol council paying huge sums of money to rent homes from banned landlord
Back in 2022, Bristol City Council obtained a five-year court order barring landlord Naomi Knapp from renting out her homes. Now, it’s spending hundreds of thousands of pounds of public money to use her properties as emergency accommodation.
Door to door divestment: Lessons from the Bristol Apartheid-Free Zone
In the wake of Gaza’s devastation, one Bristol neighbourhood is turning grief into grassroots power. Matt and Sacha tell People Just Do Something why they started the city's Apartheid-Free Zone.